Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz advised on how to unlock Luke Baartman's full potential - 'It takes a technical team to guide'

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Amakhosi’s 20-year-old forward has become a mainstay under the French tactician this season, but questions remain over his best position. Former Cape Town Spurs assistant Benson Mhlongo believes the youngster is being deployed in the wrong role as a traditional striker at Naturena.

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Mhlongo calls for tactical shift

Benson Mhlongo, who previously mentored Luke Baartman during their time together at Cape Town Spurs, has suggested that Kaizer Chiefs are not currently utilising the youngster in his most effective role. Despite Baartman's emergence as a regular starter in the Betway Premiership, Mhlongo believes his skill set is better suited for a creative position rather than leading the line as a traditional forward.

The former Orlando Pirates star argues that the French tactician Fernando Da Cruz should consider moving the 20-year-old into a deeper role to exploit his vision and technical ability.

"It takes a technical team to guide, give a chance to a player, for him to adjust to being an important player," Mhlongo told KickOff.

The case for the number 10 role

Mhlongo is adamant that the South African youth international possesses the footballing intelligence to thrive as a playmaker.

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"I see they are using him as a striker, but for me he must either play on the side, or at least play him as a number 10 because he's got brains. He knows how to create a chance," Mhlongo explained. The former coach insists that a free role is where the player truly excelled during his formative years in the Western Cape, providing a spark that ignited the team's offense.

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Lessons from Cape Town Spurs

Drawing from his personal experience working with the player under Ernst Middendorp, Mhlongo reflected on how Baartman's position impacted the team's results. He noted that the forward’s most productive spells came when he was not restricted to a fixed point in the final third, allowing him to surprise defenders with his movement and creative passing.

"At Spurs we misused him; after he took us to number 13, we never played him again. He created most goals when he had a free role. He is capable of creating a chance from nothing. If they stop playing him at Chiefs, he's gonna lose his confidence," Mhlongo warned.

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Managing a rising star's growth

Baartman’s rise at Naturena has been a significant narrative of the 2026/27 campaign, especially after a frustrating debut season where he struggled for game time.

Maintaining the player's momentum will be vital for Da Cruz as Chiefs look to challenge for silverware after several seasons of inconsistency. By finding the perfect tactical fit for Baartman, the Amakhosi could ensure that one of South Africa's most promising talents continues to grow and fulfill the immense potential he showed as a teenager. The upcoming fixtures will likely reveal if the technical team is willing to experiment with Mhlongo's suggestions.