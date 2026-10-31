Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz admits to 'positive pressure' ahead of the Soweto Derby - 'We know that it is an emotional game'

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Amakhosi's head coach has opened up about the unique atmosphere surrounding the Soweto Derby as he prepares his side for a massive showdown at FNB Stadium. The Frenchman insists that the scrutiny currently facing his team should be viewed as a positive force rather than a hindrance to their performance.

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Managing the intensity of the Soweto Derby

Speaking to the media at the SuperSport Studios in Randburg, the former Lille coach expressed a calm demeanour regarding the external noise. He believes that the high-stakes environment can actually benefit his players if channeled correctly. "It will be a positive pressure but we must manage this pressure to play a good game, a game with intensity and with a lot of commitment," Da Cruz said. For the Frenchman, the key to success lies in harnessing that energy to fuel a high-tempo performance against their fiercest rivals.

Success in this fixture often defines a coach's tenure at Naturena, and Da Cruz is well aware that tactics alone will not win the day. The emotional weight of the occasion requires a specific mental approach. By labelling the current atmosphere as "positive pressure," the coach is clearly attempting to shift the narrative away from fear of failure. He wants his side to embrace the magnitude of the FNB Stadium clash rather than being overawed by the historical significance of the rivalry with Orlando Pirates.

Addressing the experience gap

One of the primary talking points leading into the weekend is the perceived gulf in experience between the two squads. Pirates boast several players who are mainstays in the Bafana Bafana setup and have regular exposure to the rigours of various international club competitions. Da Cruz was honest in his assessment of the opposition's squad, acknowledging that the Sea Robbers currently hold an advantage when it comes to veteran leadership and high-level appearances on the continental stage.

"Orlando Pirates has more experienced players in their squad, they have players who are playing international competitions with Bafana Bafana and international competitions with the club, in different positions, they have more experienced players than us," Da Cruz conceded. However, the Chiefs boss was quick to point out that age is not the only metric for measuring a player's readiness for such a titanic battle. He maintains that his younger stars have already been blooded in the local top flight and understand the unique demands of this particular fixture.

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The manager argued that familiarity with the PSL environment provides its own brand of maturity that can rival international experience. "But the experience does not only come from the age, the experience also comes from how many times you play in the PSL for example and we have in our squad young players who are used to playing this derby. So yes, we also have players who are ready to play this derby," he added.

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Sticking to the game model

Beyond the tactical battles and the individual duels, Da Cruz is focused on ensuring his team remains disciplined. The Soweto Derby is notorious for being a frenetic affair where logic often takes a back seat to raw emotion. The head coach is determined to see his side implement their specific "game model" regardless of the chaos unfolding in the stands or on the turf. He views this as the only way to provide the supporters with a performance that reflects the club's true identity and progress.

The Frenchman emphasized that focus is the most critical asset for his players as they prepare to walk out into the cauldron of FNB Stadium. "We want to play a good game in front of our fans, we want to play our model game, we must be focused on the field, because we know that it is an emotional game, with a lot of passion around the field but the most important thing is to focus on our game model, the way we want to play this game, to give a good image to our fans and to everyone," Da Cruz explained.

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This commitment to a structured style of play indicates that Chiefs will look to dominate the proceedings through their established patterns rather than reacting to the occasion. By prioritizing a "good image" for the fans, Da Cruz is looking to repair the relationship with a fanbase that has been hungry for consistent success. As the countdown to kick-off continues, the pressure remains firmly on the shoulders of the Frenchman, but he appears more than ready to turn that heat into a winning spark for the Amakhosi.