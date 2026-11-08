Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz admits January transfer targets - 'In some positions we lack experience'

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The Amakhosi head coach has confirmed that the club is preparing to dip back into the transfer market when the January window opens. The Soweto giants are looking to arrest a dip in form by adding seasoned personnel to a squad that has struggled for consistency in the early stages of the season.

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Addressing the experience gap at Naturena

Fernando Da Cruz has provided a transparent look into the recruitment strategy at Kaizer Chiefs, acknowledging that the current squad requires a boost in leadership. Despite a busy previous window that saw several fresh faces arrive at Naturena, the results on the pitch have not mirrored the expectations of the Amakhosi faithful. The coach believes that bringing in veterans to balance the youthful exuberance of the current team is now a priority for the technical staff.

The Betway Premiership side had a productive initial registration period, securing Tanzanian international Adolf Bitegeko, Thabo Moloisane, Langelihle Phili, and Faiz Abrahams. They also bolstered their goalkeeping department with Renaldo Leaner and made Khanyisa Mayo’s stay permanent following his successful loan from CR Belouizdad. However, the departure of Thabo Cele to Mamelodi Sundowns and the loan exits of Fiacre Ntwari, Bontle Molefe, and Samkelo Zwane have left gaps that the club now feels must be addressed with more authority.

“We have time; we still have two months of competition before January. We don’t recruit just to recruit players. If we recruit players, it is to add value to the squad. So it’s very important,” Da Cruz told the media through French-to-English translation from Julien Le Heran, who is also the Amakhosi head of sports science. These comments, as shared by FarPost, highlight a calculated approach rather than panic buying, despite the mounting pressure from the supporters who expect a return to the club's glory days.

Strategic recruitment over quantity

The Glamour Boys recently made headlines by finally landing long-term target Elias Mokwana on a free transfer, a move seen as a major coup for the frontline. Yet, Da Cruz is aware that a single signing might not be enough to fix the structural issues that have seen them fall behind in the title race. The French tactician is particularly concerned with how his younger players are handling the pressures of top-flight football without enough senior guidance on the pitch during difficult moments.

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Chiefs have already suffered disappointments in knockout competitions, missing out on both the MTN8 and the CAF Confederation Cup early in the campaign. These exits have limited their silverware opportunities and placed a heavier emphasis on their league standing. Last season’s third-place finish provided a foundation, but the current lack of consistency has forced the management to reconsider their stance on mid-season activity to ensure they do not slide further down the Betway Premiership table.

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“We know that in some positions we lack experience, and we need experienced players to help our talented players to grow and develop themselves and to support them everyday in training and during games,” Da Cruz added. The coach’s emphasis on the daily development of talent suggests that the January targets will be expected to serve as mentors as much as performers, providing a blueprint for the younger stars like Mfundo Vilakazi to follow as they adapt to the demands of the Soweto giants.

Pressure mounts on the Amakhosi hierarchy

The decision to allow Thabo Cele to join rivals Mamelodi Sundowns remains a point of contention among the fan base, with many questioning the logic of strengthening a direct competitor while the Chiefs midfield appeared thin. This criticism has increased the scrutiny on Da Cruz and the scouting department to deliver high-impact signings in the new year.

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While the coach did not name specific individuals or clubs, the profile of player he is seeking is clear: someone with a proven track record who can hit the ground running. Mid-season windows are notoriously difficult for securing top talent, but the Chiefs board will likely be expected to back their manager financially to prevent the season from fizzling out.

Ultimately, the upcoming transfer period represents a pivotal moment for Da Cruz's tenure. Successfully integrating the right level of experience could be the catalyst needed to push for a top-three finish again, whereas failing to address these identified weaknesses could see the club face another season of transition without trophies. With the coach making his needs public, the spotlight now shifts to the directors to see if they can secure the veteran presence Da Cruz insists is vital for the team’s growth.