Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz addresses penalty concerns after Mduduzi Shabalala miss - 'We shouldn't be afraid to shoot them'

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The Glamour Boys' mentor has opened up on the internal dynamics regarding penalty duties following a dramatic afternoon in the Carling Knockout. Despite a rare missed opportunity from the spot, the French tactician insists his side must maintain their composure and bravery when presented with chances from 12 yards out.

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'The players' responsibility'

Fernando Da Cruz has provided clarity on how Kaizer Chiefs manage their penalty duties, placing the final decision-making power directly in the hands of the players on the pitch. The issue came to the forefront during the club's quarter-final clash against Siwelele, where a mixed bag of results from the spot eventually led to a hard-fought 2-1 victory for the Glamour Boys.

“After that, it's the players' responsibility. When you're on the pitch, you designate the shooter. There are several shooters in case there are several penalties. After that, it's also the feeling they have on the pitch,” the coach explained, as per Soccer Laduma.

Overcoming the fear of failure

The French coach remains adamant that a single miss, like the one experienced by Mduduzi Shabalala, should not define a player's role or the team's overall strategy. By preparing multiple players for the role, the technical team ensures that someone is always ready to take the mantle based on their immediate psychological state and readiness during the ninety minutes.

“Today, we haven't had many penalties since the start of the season, but we shouldn't be afraid to shoot them. We have to take responsibility and then we score. The most important thing is to take responsibility,” Da Cruz added.

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Building momentum

While the penalty drama provided a talking point, the ultimate goal was achieved as Chiefs secured their progression to the semi-finals. Following Duba's equaliser from the spot, Asanele Velebayi popped up with a crucial late strike to seal the win. This resilience has fuelled optimism among the fan base that the club can navigate high-pressure knockout scenarios successfully.

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The victory over Siwelele has set a positive tone for the remainder of the competition, proving that the squad can overcome individual setbacks during a match.

As the Soweto giants move deeper into the tournament, with Mamelodi Sundowns awaiting in the semi-final, the focus will remain on maintaining this clinical edge.