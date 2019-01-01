Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp still haunted by goalkeeper Virgil Vries’ errors

The German manager is confident they would have finished higher in the league last season with Khune in goal

coach Ernst Middendorp believes they could have done better in the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) with goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune between the posts.

Namibian keeper Virgil Vries’ errors left the German mentor to lament their losses to and as well as their draw against in the league, stating that he still can’t believe how they lost the games.

“We lost against Sundowns, but in a way where I thought, ‘Man, how can we lose this game?’ We played against Pirates and I don’t know how we got a 1-1 result,” Middendorp told the media.

Following the errors by the 30-year-old keeper, Amakhosi roped in Daniel Akpeyi whom they signed from to ease their goalkeeping concerns.

However, Chiefs could not finish in the top eight as they also failed to lift the Nedbank Cup title where they lost to National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy.

“We played against Cape Town City and it should have been 5-0 at half time in our favour, then cracking in the last second with an individual mistake - and we’ve seen a lot of individual mistakes,” added the coach.

On the other hand, Middendorp insisted that they have the best keeper in the PSL in Khune, explaining that the North West-born star could have made a vital contribution in their campaign.

“I must make it clear, we have the best in the goalkeeper in the country. With Itu Khune, at the time, inside the goal, it would have been a totally different story…At that time we threw away seven to eight points,” he concluded.

As the Glamour Boys look to start their 2019/20 campaign on a high against on Sunday, Khune’s return remains a doubt.

However, Bruce Bvuma and Akpeyi are both available to take the number one spot against the bullish Lions of the North at Makhulong Stadium.