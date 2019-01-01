Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp rallies behind goalkeeper Virgil Vries

The Amakhosi mentor would not point fingers at his shot stopper as he calls for a united front

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says he cannot point fingers at his goalkeeper Virgil Vries for his error which led to Mamelodi Sundowns ’ second goal on Saturday afternoon.

Instead, the Amakhosi boss believes the Namibian keeper will rectify his errors when they face Bidvest Wits on Wednesday in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“There’s nothing shocking on what Vries did. I think it’s good for him to know that we are playing in the next three days against Wits,” Midddendorp was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

The former Maritzburg United keeper failed to read the bounce of the ball allowing Lebohang Maboe to score for the Brazilians handing the reigning PSL champions a 2-1 win.

“That means we will rectify our mistakes just before that game (against Wits). We will support him and we cannot afford to point fingers at him,” he added.

“Yes, we are disappointed but we are going to support each other. For now, I want to say it’s very important to manage the team and ensure we have unity,” concluded the coach.

Meanwhile, with Bafana Bafana international Itumeleng Khune ruled out for the rest of the season, Vries will be tasked with manning the posts as Amakhosi campaign in the league, Nedbank Cup and Caf Confederation Cup.

Article continues below

Following the clash against the Clever Boys this week, Chiefs are on the road to meet Zambian Super League side, Zesco United, in a two-legged affair set to decide their continental fate.