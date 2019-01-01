Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp optimistic of Nedbank Cup glory ahead of Chippa United clash

The Amakhosi boss is confident that their mental strength will help them reach the Ke Yona Cup final

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has vowed he will lead his charges to the Nedbank Cup glory as they prepare to face Chippa United in a semi-final clash this weekend.

“You can’t talk about consistency. We have a lot of stuff that we are dealing with here. I am always repeating it, coming in December and having a number of players (injured),” said Middendorp as quoted by Independent Media.

The former boss returned to Naturena in December last year, but he has missed key players such as Itumeleng Khune, Lebogang Manyama, and Erick Mathoho among others through long term injuries.

“We had to adhere to that, find other solutions and the type of players - that are talented and play on instincts. Players that are responsible and play to the benefit of the team,” he added.

With the Soweto giants enjoying a fine run in the Ke Yona competition, they are yet to carry their cup form into the Premier Soccer League ( ), raising the talk that they are inconsistent.

Looking at the log table, Chiefs remain seventh with 37 points, they have four matches to wrap up their campaign and will want to finish on a high whilst also looking to reach their first final this term.

“I’ve repeatedly said it that there is pressure (to win something this season),” Middendorp insisted.

“When teams start the games at zero points, you have to perform and win for a brand such as . That’s something that should have happened (but it didn’t then), but we should be able to manage it,” noted the coach that replaced Giovanni Solinas.

Fresh from a 1-0 loss and a 1-all draw against FC and Black in the league, the Soweto giants’ boss says they have started their week with optimism.

“From the technical team, there’s a very psychic plan when you start at the beginning of the week, what you want to do and main contents going into a certain game,” he concluded.

In their Nedbank Cup campaign, Chiefs beat Tornado FC, The Magic FC, and in the quarter-finals to set up a thrilling affair against Clinton Larsen’s troops.

Should Chiefs overcome the Chilli Boys and reach the Ke Yona Cup final, they will face either or TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium in a clash set for May 18.