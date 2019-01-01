Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp optimistic after his side's win over Bidvest Wits

Amakhosi look to be finding their best form after overcoming the Students on Wednesday evening

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp continues to back Khama Billiat despite his recent dip in form.

Much has been expected of Chiefs’ Zimbabwean star Billiat after he made his move to Naturena from Mamelodi Sundowns, but while he still leads the club’s scoring charts, he has appeared to have gone off the boil.

This though does not worry Middendorp.

“It’s normal. He’s a player with huge potential but, okay, we have the options and whether he plays until half-time or comes from the bench, we will bring him back to [form]. He has huge value for us,” Middendorp was quoted as saying by Vodacom Soccer.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi are fresh off an impressive win over league leaders Bidvest Wits, but there has been concern regarding their exploits in front of goal this season.

Despite having an attack that consists of several top players including Lebogang Manyama, Leonardo Castro and Billiat, they have only netted 20 goals in 17 games, and have not been too convincing upfront.

Article continues below

“As long as we are capable of producing possibilities and options to score – and we had a lot on Saturday [against Sundowns] – the rest will come. We will score,” Middendorp added.

“We have the players like Khama [Billiat], Bernard [Parker] and Ryan Moon is still waiting. Lebogang [Manyama] can also score out of the central midfield position,” he added.

“There are players that really can do the job, and you saw that in our second goal from Hendrick Ekstein, so that’s good,” he explained.