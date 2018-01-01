Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp not closed off to the idea of reinforcing his squad in January

Amakhosi will hope to utilise the upcoming transfer window wisely as they look to end their trophy barren spell

Kaizer Chiefs Ernst Middendorp has not closed the door on reinforcing his squad with the January transfer window just around the corner

The German-born tactician recently took over at the helm following the departure of Giovanni Solinas, less than six months after he was appointed.

Nonetheless, Middendorp was roped in for a second stint at the Soweto giants in order to steer Amakhosi in the right direction.

Middendorp has achieved immediate success as he has not only opened his tenure with a win over SuperSport United, but also oversaw a hefty win over Madagascar’s Elgeco Plus this past weekend.

Meanwhile, after being forced to make changes to his side ahead of the Caf Confederation Cup, Middendorp admits that will be keeping a close eye on the transfer market.

“I am glad we have options,” Middendorp was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“You have to keep your eye on the market every day in case a special player becomes available,” he added.

“At Chiefs if there’s a talent that’s available and willing to join us, we will definitely look at that,” the former Maritzburg United coach expressed.

After registering a 3-0 win over Elgeco Plus in the first leg, Chiefs will now jet off to Madagascar as they look to progress into the next round of the competition.

“We are looking forward to the trip to Madagascar. We anticipate a tough game, but we will give it a go. We will do our utmost to proceed to the play-offs,” Middendorp concluded.

The continental clash will be Chiefs’ final game of the calendar year.

Aside from their exploits in Africa, the Glamour Boys currently find themselves in sixth place on the league table, six points adrift of log-leaders Bidvest Wits.