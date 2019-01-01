Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp looking forward to gruelling January schedule

The Amakhosi boss is confident that his side will perform well in the first month of the year

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has admitted that his side has a tight fixture schedule in January 2019.

The German mentor was speaking ahead of Amakhosi's Premier Soccer League (PSL) match against Mamelodi Sundowns and Caf Confederation Cup clash with Zambian side Zesco United.

“We are aware of the number of games we have to play in January which starts with the important game against Sundowns on the weekend,” Middendorp said according to EWN Sport.

After facing Sundowns on Saturday, Chiefs will meet Bidvest Wits in a PSL match next week, before travelling to Zambia to face Zesco.

“We have the international games with AmaZulu packed in between those games, but we have to look at the bigger picture and that is an opportunity for us to play and try to win as many games as we possibly can,” he added.

Chiefs are undefeated in three matches under Middendorp, who replaced Italian coach Giovanni Solinas last month.

“This month of January 2019 is special looking at the fixtures that we have. To use Jose Mourinho’s words, it is special, and if I can also use Jurgen Klopp’s words, it is also a normal month and we are aware of it and we are looking forward to it,” he explained.

A victory over Sundowns will see Chiefs climb up to third place on the league standings.