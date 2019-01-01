Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp disappointed with defeat against Sundowns but remains optimistic

It was heartbreak for Amakhosi as Masandawana walked away with all three points from FNB Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says it was a relief for them to see Kaizer Chiefs defender Godfrey Walusimbi coming out as they beat Amakhosi 2-1 at the FNB Stadium.

The Brazilians remain unbeaten in their Premier Soccer League (PSL) title defence campaign after goals from Anthony Laffor and Lebohang Maboe handed the Tshwane giants a win over their counterparts.

“Anthony (Laffor) scored a great goal. The goal we scored earlier it woke them up. Because after that they took the game to be honest. It’s a big game, you have to be smart. We came back in the second half, the first half they were more superior,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“You know coach Middendorp is very awkward, he plays awkward football to be honest. He is a very good tactician. Not easy to figure him out, but at halftime, we sorted it out. We changed a few things," Mosimane continued.

“For us, it was a relief (to see the) left back (Godfrey Walusimbi) coming out because we had a problem with the two wing-backs and it created a little bit of stress on our wingers to track back,” said Mosimane.

“But in midfield (Hlompho) Kekana was unbelievable with ‘Sugar’ (Tiyani Mabunda), they have experience, they know how to win the championship. They’ve been here for a long time,” continued.

“Not to be bragging but when we come here (FNB Stadium) we either draw or win. In June we won a cup here (pre-season),” he concluded.

Moreover, Chiefs' German-born mentor said they created chances but failed to convert and complimented the reigning PSL champions for the win.

“First of all compliments to the opponent that won this game. Our performance we showed the right behaviour based on a really good attitude, there’s no doubt about it - from each and everybody,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“We created chances, options to score. We dominated the game definitely by far. Then losing it in such a way, yeah, I’m just not finding the right words,” said the coach.

“I don’t know how many times we were ten, five meters in front of the goalkeeper, not scoring and not making the right decision. That’s one issue,” he added.

“I was quite confident in the 77th minute. I watched and I thought we will make it, to get the final shot but okay I forgot that on the other side something can happen too. It’s not my duty to assess, I know what I see since 9 December, in which way we’re handling the game and good performances, producing results,” he responded.

“Today, it should have been the same as the last three results but good we reacted better tactically. Not everything was 100 percent,” he concluded.