Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp challenges keeper Virgil Vries to fill the void in Itumeleng Khune's absence

The Amakhosi mentor is content with what he has at his disposal and calls on Vries to take his opportunity

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has seemingly ruled out signing a new goalkeeper as the club look to fill the void left by skipper Itumeleng Khune.

The experienced shot-stopper is sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury, but the club still has Virgil Vries whom the coach has challenged to work even harder.

"As I've said already, it's not the target of Virgil Vries to be competitive with the position of Khune, I think there will be not many goalkeepers who should do this or have this target,” Middendorp told the media.

The Namibian international is enjoying regular game time at Naturena but has committed several errors, although he produced a clean sheet in their 1-0 win over Tornado FC in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Vries' performances have come under major scrutiny but Middendorp is adamant that he has the quality to succeed.

"But, it is for Vries to make sure he does his best and make sure, knowing the qualities he has, to be himself and play his own game,” continued the German coach.

"I have my own idea on how to identify a good player, and I think this is something that everybody has to work on that he is on his way with support and follow my definition of being a good player,” he added.

In addition, Chiefs have been linked with Bidvest Wits keeper Darren Keet in the current transfer window, but the Clever Boys seem to be holding on to their number one until the end of the current campaign.

Moreover, Middendorp insists they have to work with the players at their disposal and says it is their duty as the technical team to give them confidence.

"I believe in the goalkeeper department we are in, we trust the other players we have. Yes, they might not have the same experience or be capable of the same game minutes in the PSL or international like Itu (Itumeleng Khune), but it's okay,” said the coach.

"It's very difficult to put a different set up in at the moment, there's no club who will give you a goalkeeper for you to be in a different position. So, let's work with the guys we have, give them confidence and ask them to do the right stuff and be good, qualified members of the team," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Soweto giants will turn their focus to the league when they face Cape Town City on Wednesday night at the FNB Stadium.