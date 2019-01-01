Kaizer Chiefs' coach Ernst Middendorp calls for introspection following Nedbank Cup failure

The Amakhosi mentor will have some explaining to do when he sits down with management following their woes

After yet another disappointing season where missed out on a top-eight finish and a Nedbank Cup triumph, questions are being asked of their head coach Ernst Middendorp.

Chiefs were most recently beaten by National First Division side (NFD) side TS Galaxy in the final of the Nedbank Cup and the wait for silverware continues.

Nonetheless, the German-born mentor admits that things are dire at the club and has called for introspection to be done.

“I really think that at the moment, just 20 minutes after the game… I think we should sit down and find out what is happening,” a disappointed Middendorp told the media.

“It is not only about what happened in the last six months [that he has been at Chiefs] but what has happened with Kaizer Chiefs in the last four years, he added.

Furthermore, while Middendorp suggests that hasty decisions will not be made especially regarding his future, he has revealed that he has some explaining to do when he meets with the Chiefs hierarchy

“We will definitely have a discussion and decisions will be made,” Middendorp said.

“But 30 min after finishing the match, whoever is prepared to do something might be quite emotional. And it should not be done at this time,” a defiant Middendorp explained.

“But we will chat with management and see what’s best for the team going forward,” he concluded.

The defeat has now signalled four years since Amakhosi lifted a major trophy.

Chiefs have already begun a clean-out at the club with players such as Gustavo Paez, Hendrick Ekstein, Khotso Malope, Virgil Vries and Bhongolethu Jayiya all having left the club, but that list could soon be extended with Chiefs fans also demanding change.