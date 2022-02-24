Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter will have to revise transfer plans as club aims to reduce squad average age

Kaizer Chiefs’ ageing players could be facing the exit door at the end of the season as the club targets building a younger squad.

Chiefs' current squad has 13 players who are aged 30 and above with some of them like Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Leonardo Castro, Lebogang Manyama, Sifiso Hlanti and Kearyn Baccus either struggling with injuries or not regularly selected when fit.

With Baxter keen to reduce their squad average age, Baxter could be forced to revise his plans on AmaZulu’s 29-year-old Siyethemba Sithebe who has already signed a pre-contract with Amakhosi.

“I think it's key for everyone to understand, and something the club is always going to say, that youth is part of our main strategy. We have to reduce the average age of the team,” said Chiefs’ sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr as per Sowetan Live.

“And it's not just us - if you look at world football and how you can bring the right change, most clubs have had a great balance in youth, and you have to start somewhere.

“Of course, you've got to have the right balance of quality youth and quality experience. But it's a huge component for us.

“In the [2020-21] Caf Champions League [where Chiefs were finalists], we achieved a piece of personal history and in the game that got us into the knockout stages, we had five players from the academy on the field [in a 2-2 draw away against Horoya].

“So I think it is lacking the right balance between the right level of experience, the right quality, and the right quality in youth. And it's a huge point for me, in terms of my responsibility, to reduce the average age of the squad.”

There are, however, players above the age of 30 who are still instrumental for Chiefs like goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi. Attacker Khama Billiat as well as defenders Daniel Cardoso and Erick Mothoho.

In January, Chiefs were after Victor Letsoalo’s signature and it is to be seen if they will continue their pursuit of the 28-year-old Royal AM striker.

Freshening up their squad is part of Chiefs’ bid to finally end a trophy drought which looks almost certain to continue this season.

Amakhosi are out of the Nedbank Cup and their Premier Soccer League title chances look very slim.

They are 19 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns although they have played four games fewer than the Tshwane giants.

But Motaung Jnr is not yet giving up on their chase of Sundowns.

“On the season, of course, the biggest priority now is to compete as best we can to make sure we clinch a Champions League spot,” Motaung said.

“Or anything can happen in the league. Sundowns can drop [points], it happened to us before. But of course, it's to make sure that we can rectify [the campaign] because it has been a terrible sore point being knocked out in the first round of the Nedbank.

“At the same time, the plans for next season have already been done. The plans for the season after that and the next five years have already been done.”