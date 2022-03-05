Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter: We could have given it away to Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter admits he had his doubts that his side could hold on against Orlando Pirates for Saturday’s Soweto derby win.

Peprah netted in the 54th minute to cancel out Frosler’s 18th minute opener, before Mathoho headed home an 81st minute winner, after which, Chiefs had to weather a Pirates storm.

Baxter felt his side could have managed the game a bit better and admits to feeling a bit fortunate to have come away with maximum points in the end.

"We scored and then Pirates threw the kitchen sink at us. And so, it was a terrible mistake from us and they got the goal back,” he told SuperSport TV after the match.

"And then they bombarded us, behind us, into us, second balls, flick-ons. We get the second goal and I think that's it all over, but it's not.

"Because we can't manage those last 10 minutes properly and Pirates work their socks off. In a game like that we could have end up giving away victory and we have got to be better than that."

Chiefs' task was made more difficult after injuries forced both Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro to leave the action, and Baxter again conceded that his side had been forced to hang on for the closing stages of the contest.

"We made the changes that we could make, and then at the finish, we changed to three centre-backs because the game is being played in our penalty area from their (Pirates') centre-backs,” Baxter said.

"I'm happy, delighted for our supporters and everybody involved with the club for the good result but we've got to be better than that."

The victory extends Baxter’s record against Orlando Pirates to eight matches without defeat, split over two spells at the club.

It was also Chiefs’ third consecutive league win over the Buccaneers and lifts them to second spot on the table on 35 points, 16 behind Mamelodi Sundowns.

Third-placed Royal AM are on 33 points and will go back above Amakhosi if they can beat Swallows on Sunday.