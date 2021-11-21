Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter pleased with his players’ character

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter was happy with the focus and commitment his men gave in their 1-0 league win over Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

While the first half had seen Maritzburg United asking some serious questions of the Chiefs defence, the Soweto side upped their efforts after the interval and scored the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute through Bernard Parker.

"We changed a couple of things at half time," Baxter revealed during his post-match interview with SuperSport TV.

"I thought the boys were very brave in the second half. They pressed very high and pressed well.

"I thought we took the drama out of the game in the second half, we became more comfortable.

"The goal, really pleased to score from set-plays and I thought the win was thoroughly deserved."

It was Chiefs' first match since they beat Orlando Pirates two weeks ago, subsequent to that, six of the Amakhosi players have been representing their countries in World Cup qualifiers.

Baxter was, however, ultimately satisfied that his men showed the levels of focus expected of them, especially in the second stanza.

"The second half was more compact, it was more aggressive, it was active, it was lively, We looked like we were going to score. A big difference," said the former Bafana Bafana coach.

"The boys worked very hard. It's difficult coming off (the international) break. You've got people coming back, are they up to speed, are they mentally down after the national games, which are always a high.

"Are they down, feet on the ground and working again. And I thought they showed that they were."

The victory over the Team of Choice has left the Glamour Boys in sixth position with 18 points, equal with Royal AM and SuperSport United.

Chiefs are also just three points behind second-placed Stellenbosch FC, although they do remain eight adrift of pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns.

Article continues below

Next up for Amakhosi is Wednesday evening’s home clash against AmaZulu.