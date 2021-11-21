Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter issues Castro injury update

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has confirmed that Leonardo Castro is back to full fitness and could feature in Sunday’s Premier Soccer League clash away at Maritzburg United.

Castro had a groin injury which required surgery and also spent some time in his home country Colombia.

Baxter has taken the player with him to KZN and the coach said he could field him as an impact substitute.

“We’ve got a few players back in full training. We’ve got Lebo [Manyama], Leo [Castro] and Siya [Ngezana] that have been out for quite a long time, now back in full training,” Baxter told the Chiefs website.

“Leo is travelling with us. We think he can play a part from the bench, possibly as an impact player. Lebo and Siya have got a little bit left, but we are pleased that they are back in with us. We’ve lost a few players, Sfiso Hlanti to injury, Njabulo Blom to suspension and Sbusiso Mabiliso.”

If fielded, it would be the first time Castro plays this season.

It will also see the official reunion of the Colombian with Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly after the trio guided Mamelodi Sundowns to the 2016 Caf Champions League.

Their combination would be tested against a Maritzburg who Amakhosi always struggle against.

The Team of Choice are Chiefs' bogey team, against who they have the worst record in the PSL.

Chiefs have not won away at the Harry Gwala Stadium since 2017, and overall have just two wins there since 2009.

“We know Maritzburg quite well, we know their players quite well,” added Baxter.

“We know that Ernst [Middendorp] is a coach that likes to surprise and change things up to suit the opponent. You have to go into the Maritzburg game knowing the principles that they use and knowing the possibilities that can happen.

“And then you have to really create a game plan that we can change if we need to ratchet it up to kill the game.”

Article continues below

The Soweto giants have not beaten Maritzburg ever since Middendorp returned for a third stint at the KwaZulu-Natal side.