Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter: If I was Benni I would be going mental

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was critical of his players' performances in the 1-1 draw with AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Victory would have taken Chiefs joint second on the table with Stellenbosch FC, and just six points behind Sundowns.

Their case wasn't helped by Cole Alexander's 60th minute sending off, and overall, Baxter felt his men let themselves down.

"This is on prime-time television, I can't swear, can I," the Brit commented during his post-match interview with SuperSport TV.

"It was a poor game. I thought we were good for about 15 to 20 minutes. And then for some reason we switched off, we had good control of the game and then we switched off, and AmaZulu got back into the game.

"In the last 15, 20 minutes of the first half, [AmaZulu] were threatening without being really dangerous," the Amakhosi mentor continued.

"The second half we wanted to be braver, we wanted to get on the ball more, but that just led to us losing structure completely.

"And the red card puts us against the wall and we concede what is a very poor goal. But through the whole of the second half, the decision making on our side was very, very poor.

"If I was Benni [McCarthy, AmaZulu manager] I would be going mental that they didn't put us to the sword with three or four goals, because I thought we were that bad."

Chiefs had scored first through an own goal by Keagan Buchanan, the former Amakhosi midfielder, in the 20th minute.

That aside, the Glamour Boys had rarely threatened the AmaZulu defence, and the only notable save Usuthu keeper Veli Mothwa made was a close range block on Keagan Dolly just before the hour mark.

It was just after that point when Alexander picked up a second booking and was sent off, and 17 minutes later, the Durban side equalised through Bongi Ntuli.

Next up for Chiefs is Swallows FC, whom they meet at Dobsonville on Sunday.