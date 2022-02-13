Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter explains Akpeyi & Khune's absence against TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has justified his decision to start Brandon Petersen ahead of Daniel Akpeyi and Itumeleng Khune in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup 1-0 defeat by TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium.

Eliminated in the Round of 32, the Soweto giants were again haunted by a team which beat them in the 2019 final of the same competition.

With Akpeyi having established himself as the Amakhosi number one goalkeeper this season and Khune showing that he still has it in him during the DStv Compact Cup, it appeared Baxter would have a headache in selecting the player to guard goal against the Rockets.

“You’re right Itu played in the Compact Cup and we were pleased to see that he is keeping his level,” Baxter told the media.

“Daniel was away at Afcon, he came back after not playing in Afcon, missing a lot of our training. So it was going to be between the other three goalkeepers this evening. Brandon was outstanding in the camp in Cape Town.

“Reports from the staff there flagged up that he was really good. When I then watched the training and Bruce, Itu and Brandon, Brandon was performing very well.

"It was a close one, a close call for tonight. But we looked at the way we thought they were going to play and Brandon was the one we chose, his attributes suited this game quite well and I thought he had a good game, a very good game.”

Saturday’s match was Petersen’s second of the season in all competitions.

After the Nedbank Cup setback, Chiefs are now left with the Premier Soccer League title as the only one to play for but chances of clinching it appear very slim.

They are fourth on the standings, 19 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I think everybody in the dressing room is absolutely gutted because of course we classified ourselves as one of the teams with aspirations to win this trophy [Nedbank Cup],” added Baxter.

“Of course, we did and we have been playing well enough. We are close to the top of the table and we have been playing well enough to believe a cup run is not impossible for us. So going out brings some level of disappointment seeing that trophy disappear.

“So we have to do the best and believe we can finish as high as we can in the league. Then we will try to marry the short term goals of winning games with the long term goal of building the squad, becoming that solid team.”

Chiefs will now travel to Cape Town City to resume their league duties on Thursday.