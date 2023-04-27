Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has reserved special praise for striker Ashley du Preez, whose goal handed Amakhosi maximum points on Thursday.

Chiefs beat Chippa 1-0 on Thursday

They bounced back to winning ways after a slip-up

Coach Zwane comments on the win

WHAT HAPPENED? Du Preez struck in the 72nd minute to help the Soweto giants edge Chippa United 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League contest at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday.

It was a crucial victory for Chiefs who rediscovered their winning formula after failing to win two games prior to the trip to Gqeberha. Amakhosi now have three points fewer than SuperSport United who are second on the table.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “Yeah, look I would say the guys executed the plan,” Zwane told SuperSport TV.

“You could have seen first-half we showed character, we started very well, created chances [but] we missed them.

“But halftime I encouraged them to keep going, add 10 percent more of what they gave in the first-half and they did exactly that, created chances again today but lady luck was also on our side to get a goal today.

“Because we kept on pushing and pressing them and yeah thanks we got a goal that we needed.

“We need that [individual brilliance]. That’s the only way you can unlock the opposition defence line. Ash is one of the top players that we rely on and he’s been doing very well.

“He’s been scoring crucial goals at the right time and I’m happy for him as well and his confidence as well, it will grow.

“The more he scores goals like this, then the team will know we will do better. It will also help other players who are still trying to find their feet.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thursday's result crucially got Amakhosi back in contention for a Caf Champions League slot. They, however, still face a stiff challenge from their nearest challengers Orlando Pirates and SuperSport.

With three games remaining before the season ends, this is a testing period for the Soweto giants. The character of Zwane's men will be heavily scrutinised in the upcoming games.

Chiefs also have the Nedbank Cup to play for and they meet Pirates in the semi-finals. The focus is on Zwane and his players to see if they will rise when it matters the most.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants will be back in action on Monday when they host Swallows FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium.