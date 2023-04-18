Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane safe? Amakhosi boss Motaung not demanding Nedbank Cup trophy

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has discussed what the future holds for coach Arthur Zwane in a season the coach has been under scrutiny.

Chiefs still have a lot to play for this season

That could decide Zwane's future

Motaung comments on Zwane's job

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs are at a crucial stage of their season and could end the term on a high despite having missed out on the Premier Soccer League title. The Soweto giants have an opportunity to play Caf Champions League football next season by finishing second on the PSL table.

They could also end an eight-year trophy drought by winning the Nedbank Cup. That gives Zwane a chance to prove his doubters wrong.

Motaung is happy with what Zwane has done so far in his first season as Amakhosi head coach.

WHAT MOTAUNG SAID: “We’ve assembled a new team, he’s a new coach, we need to give him time,” said Motaung as per FARPost.

“And we need to build on what we started. So we believe in him, that’s why we have him here. If we didn’t believe in him, we would never have given him a chance. I think we believed in him, and we have to help him and build the team with him, it’s about the future.

“I mean if you look at the team, I mean it’s a young team. We only can help him and support him with any support system that he needs or technical support, we’ll support him. But he’s definitely doing a good job as you can see.”

AND WHAT MORE? Motaung says Zwane's future is safe even if he fails to win the Nedbank Cup.

“I think we said it that we’re building a new squad for the future,” he added. “So, we have to give them a chance. Even the youngsters, most of them are only adapting now. Some of them have not even adapted to the pressure and style of Kaizer Chiefs.

“So, it’s just ongoing progress in terms of looking at how can we help him to grow. We’re putting him up there not to set him up but we’re putting him up there to build him. So, I think he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane has been under pressure all season from the demanding Chiefs fans. His rebuilding project at Naturena has been under close scrutiny.

From the players he signed up to the tactics he uses, Zwane has received much attention. A section of Chiefs' fans are yet to warm up to Zwane's way of doing things, and even some Amakhosi legends have cast their doubts on the Amakhosi coach.

But winning the Nedbank Cup and qualifying for the Champions League would see Zwane silencing his critics, at least for now.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? Fresh from reaching the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, the Amakhosi coach and his men switch focus back to the PSL campaign.

Chiefs visit tricky Sekhukhune United on Sunday as they resume their top-two bid.