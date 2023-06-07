Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane gets daring backing from Amakhosi legend Thabo Mooki

When it seems unfashionable to support Arthur Zwane right now, former Kaizer Chiefs star Thabo Mooki has thrown his weight behind his former teammate.

Zwane finished an unsuccessful season with Chiefs

It was his first-ever role as head coach of a PSL team

Now, a club legend backs his former teammate

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane has just completed a difficult season for Amakhosi. They failed to win any silverware after the Soweto giants entrusted their former midfielder to lead their quest to end their trophy drought.

But Zwane extended their trophyless run to eight seasons in an uninspiring campaign, his first-ever gig as head coach of a Premier Soccer League club. There have been rumours that the Anmakhosi trainer could be shown the exit door by the club after a series of mistakes, from player signings to an ineffective playing philosophy.

But Mooki has leapt to his former teammate’s defence while pleading for patience from the club and supporters.

WHAT MOOKI SAID: “It’s a process, it’s a journey and it’s not an easy thing,” Mooki said as per Sowetan Live.

“As you know, Arthur has been trying to build a team. He has been trying to work with the material that he has to make sure he finds the right combinations.

“It will be difficult. It’s not easy with the pressure he has. But we will see how the next season pans out.

“Look, it’s also about patience. At the same time, the pressure is needed as well so that one doesn’t have to relax, you know the fans want results.

“But they have been patient with him. We just have to see next season which new players they add to the squad that we have so that we also try and find a winning team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Mooki has backed his former teammate, another Amakhosilegend Stanton Fredericks recently criticised the coach's signings, saying that is what let him down. If Zwane survives the axe, the next term would be critical for him. It is a season where his bosses will not listen to any excuses and could run out of patience.

The former Bafana Bafana assistant coach would be hard-pressed to deliver trophies to Naturena. In the next few weeks, crucial for Zwane would be beefing up his squad with quality players capable of challenging Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance of domestic football.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? The Chiefs coach would be hoping to remain in the job as the club is yet to confirm if he will be with the team next season amid speculation about his future with Pitso Mosimane being linked with the club.