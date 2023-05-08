Kaizer Chiefs will be finishing the season empty-handed but coach Arthur Zwane has defended the club's efforts during the campaign.

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday as they blew their final chance at claiming a piece of silverware this season.

After missing out on the Premier Soccer League title as well as the MTN8, that means Chiefs will have nothing to show for this season. It was Zwane’s first term as a professional club's head coach.

Despite failing to help the Soweto giants break the eight-year trophy drought, Zwane sees “a lot of good things” in his squad and feels his men are better than Amakhosi teams of the past three seasons.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: "Winning cups with Kaizer Chiefs is my mandate,” said Zwane as per SABC Sport. “As much as we were in a season where we wanted to get things right first, bring in the right players, find the right way of playing and also get the right chemistry within the team.

"We've done a lot of good things when you compare to where we come from. You know, changing the squad, it was never going to be easy anyway. Hence I said, I'm very proud of the players, we are only left with two games.

“When you look at the stats, they always say stats don't lie. Go and check the stats of Kaizer Chiefs' last three seasons then you will see that there's a lot of improvement in this squad compared to the previous squads that we have assembled.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane has divided the opinion of Amakhosi legends but has Marks Maponyane backing him while asking for patience. After being eliminated from the Nedbank Cup, Chiefs still face a difficult task on the league front. Their chances of finishing the season as runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns are very slim.

With two games remaining before the season ends, they are fourth on the table with six points fewer than second-placed Orlando Pirates. Third-placed SuperSport United have four points more than Zwane’s side and are favourites to clinch a Caf Confederations Cup spot.

Failing to secure a spot in the top three will see Chiefs not playing continental football next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Following their Nedbank Cup exit, the Soweto giants focus on their last two league games against SuperSport and Cape Town City.