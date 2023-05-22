Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has opened up on the transfer lessons he learnt after a difficult season.

Zwane signed 10 players this season

Most of the players flopped

Coach admits mistakes were made

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi signed 10 players this season and most of them flopped. Despite bringing that number of new players to Naturena, the Soweto giants’ fortunes became worse after they finished the season without any trophies and failed to qualify for next season’s Caf club competitions.

Before signing most players, Zwane got rid of experienced stars like Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, who left a vulnerable Amakhosi keepers department that conceded 33 Premier Soccer League goals.

Zwane feels he learnt his lessons in both releasing and signing players as he now prepares to build a squad for next season.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: "We have identified a few individuals, and some we managed to get while some the team are still trying to make sure that they get them," said Zwane as per SABC Sport.

"But, again, it boils down to one thing, as you said, can they cope with the pressure of playing for a team of Kaizer Chiefs' calibre? And, look, it leaves one with thinking a lot. This is a season in which we've learnt a lot from, in terms of bringing in players and also releasing certain players, and as much as there were negatives, there were also a lot of positives that can help us moving forward.

"And, we will see who we bring on board to come and help the team. It's a case of quality. If quality is available then we go [for it].

“You know it's always been a difficult situation for the club, whenever we look for players and approach other teams, they make it difficult for us to get that player. Because obviously, the competition is also very stiff, so we just have to find a way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane is already in the transfer market preparing for next season. In January, he signed SuperSport United defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on a pre-contract agreement. The Amakhosi coach has also secured the signature of TS Galaxy defender Given Msimango.

Several other PSL players like the Cape Town City duo of Khanyisa Mayo and Mduduzi Mdantsane have been linked with the Soweto giants. Cape Town Spurs forward Ashley Cupido is another player rumoured to be a transfer target of Chiefs.

The Soweto giants are also reportedly interested in Young Africans forward Fiston Mayele who is also said to have attracted Mamelodi Sundowns. If Zwane manages to secure the signature of any of these players, it is to be seen if they will not be lightweight signings and will become star players at Chiefs.

The Amakhosi coach also has to make transfer decisions on the likes of Itumeleng Khune, Khama Billiat and Phathutshedzo Nange, whose Chiefs contracts are coming to an end on June 30, the same time as defender Erick Mathoho's deal which will not be renewed.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? While Zwane has already concluded some player deals and is leading Chiefs' search for new players, his future at Naturena remains uncertain after an unsuccessful season.