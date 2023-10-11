Kaizer Chiefs close to Fleurs signing? Coach Ntseki issues latest transfer update

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has opened up on where they are in their pursuit of trialist Luke Fleurs.

Fleurs left SuperSport at the end of June

He is now training with Chiefs

Ntseki gives update on whether they will sign him

WHAT HAPPENED? The central defender left SuperSport United at the end of June as he is currently a free agent.

The 23-year-old has since been training with the Premier Soccer League giants hoping to earn himself a contract.

Ntseki appears impressed by Fleurs and says they are close to making a decision on the centre-back.

WHAT WAS SAID: “He’s been doing very well,” said Ntseki, as per iDiski Times.

“The reason why we’ve brought him in just to work closer with him was to do a proper assessment, a proper profiling of Luke because he’s a quality player.

“I think that process is still going very well. Sooner we will be able to get in touch with him and his representatives and then a decision will be made. He’s still with us.

“That is more of a classified information that we have, but the young man is still with us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Fleurs is signed, that would put pressure on Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango who are the preferred twin centre-backs by Ntseki.

Fleurs could also find it difficult to break into the Amakhosi first team with those two experienced defenders ahead of him.

There is also Njabulo Ngcobo and Zitha Kwinika to compete with for regular football.

But with Chiefs still not stable at the back, his arrival would increase competition in the team.

There is also the possibility of Ntseki being sharply criticised for signing a defender who is a SuperSport reject after he was considered as surplus to requirements by Gavin Hunt.

WHAT NEXT? The next few days would be crucial in determining Fleurs' future as Chiefs try to fix their problems in defence before they get worse.

The former SuperSport defender has already lost two months of competitive football and would want to start playing as soon as possible.

If signed, he will become Chiefs' 10th signing of the 2023/24 season.