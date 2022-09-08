Kaizer Chiefs close cheque book after signing Dove and Bimenyimana

Former Bafana Bafana assistant coach Zwane is happy with his squad as he looks to end the team's seven-year trophy drought

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane says the club is done signing new players in the current transfer window.



The Glamour Boys have signed nine new players thus far including Edmilson Dove and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana who both joined the club last month.



With the current transfer window set to close on September 22, Zwane is prepared to wait until January 2023 to add new players to his squad if there is a need to do so.



“Three months is around the corner in terms of the next transfer window period in January," Zwane said on Sowetan.



"I think that will give us the opportunity again to say where we need to beef up."



The man nicknamed 10111 during his playing days also added that he has enough depth in his squad.



“For now, I think we have enough cover in all positions. We have two or three players in one position," the retired winger continued.



"So I think that will help us until we see as the season progresses where we can beef up.”



Zwane will be able to promote some of Chiefs' youngsters from the club's reserve team during the course of the season.





Wandile Duba and Samkelo Zwane, who helped Amakhosi clinch the DStv Shield two months ago, have been seen training with the club's first team.