Kaizer Chiefs clear Mathoho and Manyama to face Mamelodi Sundowns

Middendorp has confirmed the two players will be available for selection for the potential title decider

have confirmed two of their influential players in Erick Mathoho and Lebogang Manyama are fit to face .

The two teams will meet on Thursday night in the top-of-the-table clash which could also determine the possible destination of the trophy.

There were fears Amakhosi could face the Brazilians with a depleted squad as both Mathoho and Manyama were struggling with injuries.

The suspension of Samir Nurkovic also brought panic among the Chiefs fans ahead of the encounter.

Speaking to the Amakhosi website ahead of the match, coach Ernst Middendorp revealed every member of his squad is fit and ready except for Nurkovic.

He also stated that striker Leonardo Castro will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

"The energy is positive, and we are looking forward to this evening. We will miss the services of Samir Nurković and we are waiting for a decision on Leonardo Castro," said Middendorp.

"Otherwise the rest of the squad is available for selection, including Mulomowandau Mathoho and Lebogang Manyama who missed the match against Stellenbosch FC," added the German mentor.

Castro limped off the pitch in the first-half of Amakhosi's 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch last weekend, and he was replaced by his strike partner Nurkovic.

Mathoho and Manyama were not in the matchday squad against Stellenbosch and their return is seen as a massive boost for the team.

Mathoho, 30, has been influential in marshalling the defence this season, and his knack for goals is what makes him an asset to the current squad.

He has five league goals in 23 matches for the Glamour Boys this term.

Manyama, on the other hand, has directly been involved in 15 league goals for Chiefs - six goals and nine assists in 24 games.

It will be interesting to see who Middendorp is likely to drop in order to accommodate two of his most-trusted players for this crucial match.

Chiefs lead Sundowns by three points with only four matches to go, and Middendorp's charges know they can find themselves under immense pressure if they drop more points going into the final three matches of the campaign.