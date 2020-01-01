Kaizer Chiefs clash not PSL title decider – Bidvest Wits' Mkhwanazi

The towering centre back remains hopeful that the Clever Boys can clinch this season's league trophy

defender Buhle Mkhwanazi says their upcoming encounter against will not be a title decider.

The Clever Boys returned to winning ways in the league when they edged out Black 1-0 at home on Tuesday night.

Despite the win, Wits remained sixth in the league standings - 10 points behind the leaders, Chiefs, but the former have a game in hand.

Mkhwanazi is hopeful that they can catch Amakhosi as they are set to clash twice in the league in the coming weeks, but was full of praise for their Johannesburg rivals.

“They are a team that is very organised, if you check how they play, they have been collecting points since the start of the season,” Mkhwanazi told The Citizen.

“It won’t be easy and I feel that game won’t be a decider, there are a lot of games left to play.

"We are playing them twice, and we are hoping for six points, and they are hoping for six points. Whoever wins those games will be sitting on top."

The Bafana Bafana international believes that the title race is still open with Chiefs seven points above their closest rivals, , who have two games in hand.

“[But] it won’t decide anything. Mamelodi Sundowns are there, are there, even have raised their hands," he added.

Mkhwanazi admitted that they cannot afford to lose to Chiefs when they meet at FNB Stadium on March 18.

“We can take a draw or a win, a loss is scary. But I don’t want to put pressure on myself or my team, we just want to pick up points," he concluded.

The two Gauteng teams will then clash again in the reverse fixture at Bidvest Stadium on April 24.