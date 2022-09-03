Kaizer Chiefs charged by PSL for fan unrest

Chaotic scenes marred the MTN8 quarter-final match which was delayed by 30 minutes before spectators caused havoc

Kaizer Chiefs have been hauled before the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee over charges emanating from the chaos allegedly caused by their fans during last weekend’s MTN8 quarter-final match against Stellenbosch.

Charges of spectator pitch invasion have been charged against the Soweto giants who were the away team in the match at Danie Craven Stadium.

Following the 1-1 draw after extra time, the contest was settled via a penalty shootout in which Chiefs prevailed before their fans stormed the pitch while celebrating.

“I can confirm that charges were laid against Kaizer Chiefs and they will be appearing before the PSL DC this coming Thursday [September 8] to answer to charges of spectator pitch invasion in their match against Stellenbosch FC,” said PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu in a statement.

“Once the DC has been finalised I’ll provide further details and the outcome thereof.”

It was a sold-out match at Danie Craven which was packed to the brim and saw a delay to kickoff due to traffic congestion.

Earlier in the week, Stellenbosch released a statement complaining about the behaviour of fans, including “vehicles illegally parked on private property.”

The Cape Wines side said “unruly fans” damaged the perimeter fence.

“The Premier Soccer League, as event organiser of this knockout match, advertised the match as sold out two hours prior and implemented all the necessary security measures for the 15,000 spectators,” said Rob Benadie, CEO of Stellenbosch FC.

“The match was however unfortunately marred by unruly behaviour by the over-excited supporters, causing damage to perimeter fencing, pitch invasions and delays to the match.”

“The Stellenbosch FC would like to sincerely apologise to the law-abiding supporters as well residents in the surrounding areas that were inconvenienced.

“A debrief attended by all parties including the PSL, both clubs, SAPS, municipality and service providers is scheduled for Thursday 1 September to discuss the incidents that occurred inside and outside the stadium before finalising remedial measures to be taken.”