Kaizer Chiefs' chances of signing Ngcobo suffer blow after Swallows boss issues hands-off

The 26-year-old centre back has played every minute of the Birds' 17 league games this season and has picked up only two bookings in that time

Njabulo Ngcobo will not be sold to any of Swallows FC's PSL rivals, Birds chairman David Mogashoa has been reported as saying.

Ngcobo has been one of the stand-out players in the league this season and has played all 17 league matches for Swallows.

In what is his first season playing in the top-flight, the no-nonsense centre-back has caught the eye with a series of outstanding performances and he has helped his team enjoy the second-best defensive record in the league with just 12 conceded in 17 matches.

There has been no direct link with Kaizer Chiefs to date, but he would certainly fit the profile of a Gavin Hunt player in terms of his competitive nature, and at 26-years-old, Ngcobo is still one for the future.

In addition, according to the report in the Daily Sun, "It has come to light that Kaizer Chiefs are eyeing his talent."

However, Swallows chairman Mogashoa told the publication the player has recently extended his contract.

“The contract has been extended for another two years,” Mogashoa was quoted saying.

“Remember, when he joined us we included a two-year option on his contract, and the option was activated last month. You know we had to do it before the end of May.”

Mogashoa is optimistic that when Ngcobo's next move comes, it's overseas rather than to a PSL rival.

“I think he’s got a lot of potential and I don’t think he’ll be around South Africa in the next three years,” aid Mogashoa.

“I think in the next two years he’ll be going overseas.”