Kaizer Chiefs Champ of Champs hero sets sights on senior first team - 'I believe my time will come'

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Kaizer Chiefs academy prospect Malibongwe Mtshali is already eyeing senior football after a dominant individual campaign at the 2026 Engen Champ of Champs. The highly-rated winger was the standout performer at the TUKS HPC in Pretoria, guiding Amakhosi to silverware while claiming the competition’s most prestigious individual accolades.

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Individual accolades fuel first-team ambitions

The 2026 Engen Champ of Champs provided the perfect stage for Malibongwe Mtshali to demonstrate why he is considered one of the brightest sparks in the Kaizer Chiefs youth ranks. The dangerous winger was instrumental throughout the tournament, terrorising opposition full-backs and providing four decisive assists in just six appearances.

“I mean as a winger, winning the Striker of the tournament means a lot, it shows that I have improved my finishing,” the starlet explained in an interview with IOL. “And the Player of the Tournament shows that my overall game has also improved, not just scoring goals but the work rate, assisting and just helping the team. It motivates me to work even more harder as I’m still learning.”

Following the pathway of Naturena legends

The history of Kaizer Chiefs is steeped in the tradition of promoting homegrown talent, and Mtshali is acutely aware of the illustrious names that have preceded him. The Engen Knockout Challenge and the subsequent Champ of Champs have long served as the ultimate proving ground for South African youth. At Naturena, the message is clear: if a player performs on this stage, the door to the senior dressing room remains open.

Mtshali cited the recent successes of fellow academy graduates as his primary source of inspiration. Seeing peers transition from the youth pitches to the bright lights of the Premier Soccer League has validated his belief that the Chiefs' hierarchy is watching closely. The likes of Wandile Duba, Mfundo Vilakazi, and Thulani Mabaso have all navigated this route successfully, proving that age is no barrier to entry at a club that values technical excellence and tactical discipline. Their progression has turned abstract goals into a tangible reality for the current crop of youth stars.

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“My goal is to keep improving every day, I want to play for the Kaizer Chiefs first team one day,” Mtshali added as he looked ahead to the next phase of his career. “Seeing players from the development team promoted to the first team and also represent Bafana Bafana inspires me a lot. It shows that the pathway is there, if I stay disciplined, humble and keep working hard, I believe my time will come.”

Raising his profile

The 2026 Engen Champ of Champs has certainly raised his profile, but the winger is determined to avoid the pitfalls of early-career hype. His performance in Pretoria was characterized by a high work rate that impressed scouts, showing that he is willing to do the defensive work required in the modern game. This versatility and willingness to sacrifice for the team are traits that senior coaches value highly.

Ultimately, the success in the Engen tournament serves as a launching pad rather than a destination. Mtshali remains committed to the grind of daily training, knowing that the jump to the senior level requires a significant increase in physical intensity and mental sharpness. If he can translate the flair and efficiency he showed in the youth ranks to the professional stage, Chiefs may have found the next great entertainer to grace their flanks. For now, the "Diski Legend" in the making is content to keep his head down and wait for the call that he believes is inevitable if he works hard and stays humble.