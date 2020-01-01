Kaizer Chiefs chairman Motaung explains why he wants Caf Champions League success

The Glamour Boys have had to watch on enviously in the past as rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have succeeded on the continent

chairman Kaizer Motaung has underlined why it is important to get a good start in the Caf , starting with the encounter against Cameroonian champions PWD Bamenda on Sunday.

The match, at the Omnisports Stadium in Limbe, is the first of a two-legged set of preliminary fixtures, with the second game taking place next week Friday at the FNB Stadium.

The Glamour Boys are already en route to - they flew out on Thursday night - first to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia - and will land in Douala in Cameroon on Friday morning. After that there is another 77km trip to the coastal town of Limbe, Sunday's match venue.

More teams

In what is a big year for Amakhosi, the chairman is hoping for some success on the continent.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“This is an important journey for us. It’s our first time playing in Cameroon," he told the club's website.

"It happens in our 50th anniversary milestone. And it happens when Cameroon is preparing to host the .

"So, we are going out there to fly the South African flag with pride. I wish the team a safe journey and victory on Sunday.”

Amakhosi fans could certainly do with something to celebrate, as could coach Gavin Hunt and his players, after what has been a really tough start to the new season.

The Soweto giants have won only two of eight matches this term and have scored just five times. Their latest setback came in midweek when they conceded a late goal to lose 1-0 to newly promoted Swallows FC.

Hunt’s problems have been compounded with some injuries to key players and the likes of Samir Nurkovic and Reeve Frosler remain sidelined, while the Fifa transfer ban has left him with limited squad options.

It’s also been a long five years since Chiefs, ’s most popular club, have won any silverware at all.

Article continues below

And in what will be their sixth time competing in the Champions League, the club has never gone beyond the group phase.

Meanwhile, Chiefs’ two biggest rivals, and , both have Champions League stars on their badges. Pirates won the tournament in 1995 and Sundowns in 2016.

Chiefs do have some continental success – they won the 2001 Caf Cup Winners’ Cup, which was forerunner to the Confederation Cup tournament.