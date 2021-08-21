Kaizer Chiefs central midfield overload: Bad news for budding talents?

The Glamour Boys have significantly bolstered their squad for the 2021/ 22 season after having endured a two-window Fifa transfer ban last term

When it comes to central midfield, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter is spoilt for choice this season.

Chiefs' transfer ban last season perhaps proved to be a blessing in disguise for several of the club's young development players, who may not have enjoyed the kind of chances they did have had it been possible the make high profile signings.

That proved to be especially the case for young central midfielders Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Njabulo Blom, who were amongst the team's best performers last season and played themselves into contention for Bafana Bafana at the same time.

Not quite on their level was Darrel Matsheke, who nevertheless had a solid and promising campaign.





However, when it came to Chiefs' first match of the new season, it was new signings Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander who lined up in the middle of the park. Blom was shoe-horned in at right-back due to a lack of options in that position, while Ngcobo started on the bench and Matsheke was not in the match-day squad.

Alexander has been impressive in Chiefs' last few games and having been hand-picked by Baxter - the pair worked together in India previously - the former Ajax Cape Town midfield workaholic seems set to cement his place.

In any case, there are a lot of players fighting for two or in some games perhaps, three positions.

Apart from Blom, Ngcobo, Matsheke, Alexander and Nange, there's also Anthony Agay, Kearyn Baccus and even Bernard Parker, who play in central midfield.

Keagan Dolly, Lebogang Manyama and Khama Billiat can also operate as central attacking midfielders.

Article continues below

While it will give Baxter selection headaches, he won’t be complaining about the quality options at his disposal.

From the players’ perspective though, there may be a quite a number of them left dispirited by a lack of game-time.

After Nange failed to overly impress on debut against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8, it's going to be interesting to see who Baxter pairs alongside Alexander when Amakhosi line up against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday evening.




