Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs celebrate while Orlando Pirates fans support Mokwena after emotional outburst

There were so many talking points in what was one of the most exciting Soweto Derbies in memory

Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 in PSL action in the Soweto Derby on Saturday afternoon.

South African football supporters witnessed some brilliant goals, even from the losers, Pirates.

The Buccaneers also managed to score a strange own goal by Ntsikelelo Nyauza inside the first minute of the match. There was so much to discuss and we take a look at the highlights of the fan reaction from social media.

Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena was clearly upset with the way he mentioned Chiefs produced ''thuggish behaviour''. We can watch his reaction thanks to a Twitter post from the official SuperSport TV account.

Chiefs fans felt Mokwena was blowing on his fans wounds by talking so much about the game, but Pirates fans got behind their coach.

Before the game, many felt Mokwena's position would come under immense pressure if he lost twice to Chiefs in a week.

This is exactly what has happened as Chiefs also beat Pirates last weekend in the Telkom Knockout Cup (in a penalty shootout), but as we can see, Bucs fans are supporting their mentor through thick and thin.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

