Kaizer Chiefs celebrate while Orlando Pirates fans support Mokwena after emotional outburst

There were so many talking points in what was one of the most exciting Soweto Derbies in memory

beat 3-2 in action in the Soweto Derby on Saturday afternoon.

South African football supporters witnessed some brilliant goals, even from the losers, Pirates.

The Buccaneers also managed to score a strange own goal by Ntsikelelo Nyauza inside the first minute of the match. There was so much to discuss and we take a look at the highlights of the fan reaction from social media.

Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena was clearly upset with the way he mentioned Chiefs produced ''thuggish behaviour''. We can watch his reaction thanks to a Twitter post from the official SuperSport TV account.

Chiefs fans felt Mokwena was blowing on his fans wounds by talking so much about the game, but Pirates fans got behind their coach.

Before the game, many felt Mokwena's position would come under immense pressure if he lost twice to Chiefs in a week.

This is exactly what has happened as Chiefs also beat Pirates last weekend in the Telkom Knockout Cup (in a penalty shootout), but as we can see, Bucs fans are supporting their mentor through thick and thin.

Kaizer Chiefs match winners today.🙏🏾❤☠ pic.twitter.com/ri3F9zCtw4 — Gastro (@Gastro_o) November 9, 2019

Coach Rhulani is breathing through the wound, Uphefumula ngenxeba.



Just accept Defeat, Kaizer Chiefs won!!!

😂 😂 😂 #SowetoDerby — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) November 9, 2019

Kaizer throwing pirates out of top 8 like 😂😂😂😂 #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/oZasj44jak — Mxolisi Kutwana (@Sir_Kutwana) November 9, 2019

Thank You #Amakhosi4Life You are officially Afrotainment! Bunch of winners!!! Welcome home!!! #SowetoDerby ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾 SIYI AFRO .... SIYI KAIZER CHIEFS !!!! — Thank You Mr DJ (@DJTira) November 9, 2019

#SowetoDerby@KaizerChiefs beats sundowns 2x in 7 days

Kaizer chiefs beats pirates 2x in 7days

7 for perfection pic.twitter.com/x1Amvvexra — God's defence General (@kay_raps) November 9, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs fans: #1



Orlando Pirates fans: 🤣🏃🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TuxefeXFDY — ZUPTA 🔥 (@Zupta_Chologist) November 9, 2019

I knew Hector was a Kaizer Chiefs fan because men supporting Kaizer Chiefs are generally romantic. #KFCProposal #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/rSCQ2T4kHO — SAMIR NURKOVIC ❤️ (@Mkhu28) November 9, 2019

Thank you Kaizer Chiefs. We beat sundowns twice and pirates twice. Neeeeext!✌️💛 #Amakhosi4Life #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/XFKWayWB6x — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) November 9, 2019

#SowetoDerby

Kaizer Chiefs please remove your masks we know Uu are Springboks 😏😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/GMq91u0K9v — BAD HEART 😈 (@ReeceEry) November 9, 2019

When Kaizer Chiefs play well, people start coming to the games and South African football is happy again! Kaizer Chiefs are the backbone of South African football! pic.twitter.com/aSPbopg5IP — Tshilwavusiku 🇿🇦 🇧🇼 (@AlbaMokopane) November 9, 2019

🗣️ "Don't punch my players! I've got players that were punched and kicked...I mean what do you say about these things, it's thuggish behaviour!"



Rhulani Mokweana was extremely angry at the behavior of the players in the final minutes of the #SowetoDerby 😡#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/Ux9D3Uen5R — SuperSport 🏉🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 9, 2019

Ernest Middendorp won the derby with great planning and good tactics ... for that 3 points in the bag✌🔥🔥🔥



Vs



Rhulani Mokwena lost because he got a call from Pitso and started talking too much ... for that he's complaining now 😂😂😂😂 #AbsaPrem #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/sf7CWMfcSC — Theo Boikanyo (@TheoBoikanyo) November 9, 2019

Don't take anything Rhulani Mokwena said serious he's just lost two Derbies in a row, so he's emotional and can't simply accept a defeat and move on #AbsaPrem #SowetoDerby — Theo Boikanyo (@TheoBoikanyo) November 9, 2019

Coach Rhulani Mokwena is clearly feel the heat loosing to kaizer Chiefs twice in a space of two weeks its not an easy pill to swallow! #AbsaPrem — Jones (@Jones53522749) November 9, 2019

@SAFA_net I believe we have found the head coach for our national team and he goes by the name Rhulani Mokwena. — Puleng Sirengqe (@PSirengqe) November 9, 2019

You can't expect life to be fair to you just because you are fair to life. Football does not always give you what you deserve, just mainly because you play well and deserve to win football matches. So we keep going☠️. In Rhulani MOKWENA I believe.#OnceAlways — SeJa22. (@LesediMokwena22) November 9, 2019

Rulani Mokwena is not mad, he knows what he saw and decided to address it. — A Nation Divider. (@ThandoAfrika) November 9, 2019

🤣 your tweet is a reflection of thuggish behaviour.



Hands off Rhulani. https://t.co/3at0akMIQt — Thuggish Behaviour - Rhulani Mokwena (@AzolaMboniswa) November 9, 2019

Guys Mara there’s something attractive about Rhulani Mokwena ☺️🏃‍♀️ — Bhuda Gwen (@Gwen_makuwa) November 9, 2019