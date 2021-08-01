Kaizer Chiefs’ CBD will bring different dimension to Amakhosi - Modise

There is much anticipation to see if an old Mamelodi Sundowns combination will work again at Amakhosi

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns captain Teko Modise believes having Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly in the same team is what Kaizer Chiefs needed.

The Soweto giants signed Dolly earlier this week and the midfielder was reunited with his former Sundowns teammates Billiat and Castro.

While with the Brazilians, the trio formed the famous attacking partnership which was referred to as 'CBD'.

They were credited for playing a pivotal role in helping Masandawana win the Premier Soccer League title as well as Caf Champions League trophy.

“I think Kaizer Chiefs have always been a team that they have someone who they look up to, someone who carries the team. Keagan Dolly coming in with his experience, I think they needed that,” Modise told IOL.

“They had that with Khama Billiat, but with all his injuries he was never on the pitch. But now they have Keagan Dolly, Castro and Billiat.

"I think people are looking forward to “The CBD” and whether it will work again. I think with that understanding of themselves they will bring a different dimension to the team and that’s what they need.

"You need that when you start afresh with a new coach.”

For the past three seasons, Billiat and Castro have been teammates but struggled to strike a feared partnership in the Chiefs attack.

Modise feels that on top of the CBD reunion, Chiefs signed players who will make the squad more competitive.

“I think it's going to be an exciting season. I think right now it really is interesting to see how the teams are restructuring, especially Kaizer Chiefs in the way they are signing all these new players because they couldn’t last season,” added Modise.

Article continues below

“I think it will be interesting to see how they actually form a team, because it's one thing signing all these superstars and actually making a team out of it. They do have a good coach [Stuart Baxter] that has been successful with them before. It is very exciting with the Carling Cup coming up on Sunday.

“I think it sets the tone for the league for both teams. I think in regards to Orlando Pirates that have been coming short the last three years. I think they are also thinking that this is the season they can go all out and win it.”

After assembling what looks like a strong squad, there are many expectations on coach Baxter to help Chiefs end a trophy drought they have endured since they won the 2014/15 PSL title.