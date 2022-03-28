Kaizer Chiefs case placed under review by PSL prosecutor

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu has issued an update on Kaizer Chiefs’ non-fulfilment of fixtures in December 2021.

Majavu said he has struck the Chiefs matter off his disciplinary roll but is still reviewing the ruling by an independent arbitrator, Nazeer Cassim, who ruled that fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows should not be played.

Chiefs had failed to fulfil the two fixtures in December 2021 after Covid-19 had hit their camp and they argued they were not in a capacity to raise a team.

“I hereby provide you with a further update on the disciplinary proceedings involving Kaizer Chiefs Football Club,” Majavu said in a statement.

“The matter was previously postponed to the 28th and 30th of March on the understanding and pending the finalisation of the arbitration.

“The arbitrator since decided this matter on the 18th of March 2022. Subsequently, thereafter, the league indicated that it would exercise its right to take the arbitrator's award on review.

“In the light thereof, when the matter resumed before the PSL DC today, I removed the matter from the roll and reserved the league prosecutor’s rights to reconsider the matter when the review application is finalised, and depending on the outcome thereof.

“In the intervening period, there will be no commentary from myself on this matter and rather await the outcome of the review process. As matters stand the matter before the PSL DC now stands adjourned.”

This leaves Amakhosi waiting with bated breath for the reviewing process which could see their case returning to the disciplinary roll.

Chiefs had welcomed the arbitrator’s ruling while getting ready to play against Cape Town City and Arrows.

While Chiefs celebrated, City owner John Comitis felt “flabbergasted.”

“It is a dark day for football in South Africa, I am flabbergasted,” Comitis said.



“What happened to the PSL disciplinary committee? We allowed this thing to reach this point because we did not act and the prosecution did not act.

“I am very disappointed for football because they came up with this decision in terms of administration laws and we call them football laws. What happened to the football laws that we all proscribe to?

“Why are we worried about the dispute resolution chambers when we can all bypass, jump the queue, and gun and get a decision made at an arbitration? We cannot have this.”

He went on to say the arbitrator's ruling placed the “credibility of the league that is at stake."