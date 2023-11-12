Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Johnson insists he has 'found it very easy' to coach Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has made a shocking claim about working at Amakhosi.

Johnson is finding it tough at Amakhosi

Under him, Chiefs have lost two and won once

But he says coaching Chiefs is easy

WHAT HAPPENED? Johnson was recently appointed as the Soweto giants’ caretaker coach following the sacking of Molefi Ntseki.

He was thrust into that role which has so many expectations on him despite being interim.

Despite struggling to lift Amakhosi up, Johnson claims coaching Chiefs has been a very easy task.

WHAT WAS SAID: “That's [coaching Chiefs] something that I've found very easy,” Johnson said as per Sowetan Live.

“Yes, the fans [too]. I think it's about the pressure that comes from this team [being] so big, and they have so many fans, and there’s so many of them we need to please. And people think it’s difficult to coach this team — no it’s not.

“It’s about the cloth that runs through this team that we need to respect. And sometimes we don’t respect that.

“I think it’s about going into Kaizer Chiefs, understanding who Kaizer Motaung senior, Chiefs' owner and chair] is, who Kaizer Chiefs are and making sure that the personnel that’s within the team know what this brand is all about."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Under Johnson, Amakhosi have won just once and lost two matches including failing a big Soweto Derby test against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

That run of form could complicate Johnson's chances of being appointed Chiefs substantive coach.

The Soweto giants are expected to name a new coach anytime and they could do that during the upcoming Fifa international break.

WHAT NEXT? As Chiefs hunt for a new coach, a few coaches have been linked with the Chiefs job including Sven Vandenbroeck, Pitso Mosimane and Spaniard Raul Caneda.

Mosimane's chances of joining Chiefs are now viewed as realistic after the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach left his role at Emirati side Al Wahda.