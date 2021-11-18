Kaizer Chiefs’ Cardoso lauds Fifa break for ‘giving us time to tighten screws that are loose’

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso says they will not allow the Fifa break to 'kill' their momentum especially after the derby win over Orlando Pirates as they prepare to visit Maritzburg United on Sunday.

Stuart Baxter’s men edged Pirates 2-1 heading into the international football period and face the Team of Choice 15 days after their derby victory.

Cardoso acknowledges having faults that they managed to correct during the past few days.

“Preparations have been good during the Fifa break. It gave us time to tighten up some screws that are loose,” Cardoso told Chiefs’ media department.

“Good training in the past 10 days. It’s just unfortunate that not all our players have been there, they have been on national team duty but they have now joined us to sort everything out. Obviously winning and going into the Fifa break isn’t the best because you will still be carrying your momentum but we shouldn’t let that get to us.

“I think we can take this Fifa break as a positive to get ourselves ready especially after a big derby win. The derby win gave us a bit of a confidence boost even though we scored in the last minute. It is the three points that count at the end of the day so we are very happy about that.”

The Soweto giants will be facing their former coach Ernst Middendorp who is in charge of Maritzburg.

The last meeting between Chiefs and Maritzburg ended 1-1 in March at Harry Gwala Stadium where they collide on Sunday.

“Playing Maritzburg is always a tricky game and we are playing at Harry Gwala,” said Cardoso.

“Maritzburg United have always been a voodoo team for us, we just haven't managed to get one up over them. But I think we have a solid team now, we are starting to gel together nicely so hopefully, we can take those positives going into this upcoming game.

"It's always going up against a former coach of us. Working with Ernst, he is a very, very good coach and is very good tactically as we almost won the league with him. It's going to be a tough one as he knows all of our ins and outs especially the players who have been there for quite some time. so it's going to be a very good game as Maritzburg have also improved drastically under Ernst.”

Four points separate sixth-placed Chiefs and Maritzburg who are 11th on the table.