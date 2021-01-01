Kaizer Chiefs' Cardoso demands 'fighting spirit' compared to effort against AmaZulu

Amakhosi won their first league match in close to three months and are eyeing a follow-up in their next game against Cape Town City

defender Daniel Cardoso says they just have to replicate Wednesday’s form against if they are to entertain any chances of beating in a Premier Soccer League ( ) showdown away at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs registered their second victory of the season in 10 games when they edged Usuthu 1-0 in Durban to climb four steps on the standings to 10th spot.

It was Amakhosi’s first league win since October 2020 and they collected maximum points without key players Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro.

“If we can put another fighting spirit as we did against AmaZulu, we should walk away victorious. It [beating AmaZulu] boosts us going into this game as we play in Cape Town,” Cardoso told Chiefs media.

“Reflecting on our performance against AmaZulu, I thought it was a very big game. For my team, you saw the fighting spirit we showed. It was a very important win to boost our morale. It wasn’t the easiest of games but we keep going from here. Three points is what we needed and we certainly got them. We can only move forward from there.

“It was a very tough game. You can see the whole team was fighting and we are going to our next game against Cape Town City at the weekend. It’s another tough game, it is not going to be an easy one.”

Amakhosi have been impressive away from home since the end of November 2020, winning two Caf matches in and Angola, while losing only to SuperSport United at home.

“We have to collect three points, we have been good on the road and we hope to continue with the performance,” said Cardoso.

“Obviously playing back-to-back [away games] we have to do our recovery properly which we are. We had a day off today [Thursday]. We are going in back tomorrow just to refresh things up and get our tactics right.”

Prior to the trip to AmaZulu, Chiefs were just a point better than basement side Black in what was a new low that headlined their struggles.

But Cardoso believes that battling to collect three points is just a passing phase.

“We want to thank our supporters for being there behind us and continuing to support us even when the times are tough. We will come out of what we have been going through. I think it is just a phase that we have been going through,” Cardoso said.