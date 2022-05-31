The defender's Amakhosi contract ends on June 30 and he is still not sure if the club will extend his stay

Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Daniel Cardoso has opened up about his situation at Naturena as he is yet to be offered a new deal.

The defender says he still wants to remain at Chiefs and will hold talks "in the next few days" with the club where he has plied his trade for the past seven seasons.

But he says there has been interest in him from Premier Soccer League clubs as well as others outside South Africa.

“We still have to sit and discuss everything, and that will be coming in the next few days but I know that they are doing a bit of a clean-up,” said Cardoso as per Sowetan Live.

“I’m sure everybody has seen it for quite some time already but we will wait and see. I have been here for quite some time and I hope to stay on. There are a lot of teams that are interested in SA and few clubs abroad, so I will wait until talks are gone under the water. At the moment it's off-season and all I want is to be with my family and relax, and get my mind off football.”

Cardoso endured a difficult season where he struggled for game time at the conclusion of the just-ended campaign.

Being sidelined during a crucial moment where Chiefs were pushing for a top-three finish could be an indicator that he might not be in the plans of new head coach Arthur Zwane.

“It’s been a tough season. I don't think many people can see that there has been a lot of changes and transition in the team with a lot of youngsters coming through," Cardoso said.

“And they are also trying to build a young squad, trying to get everybody together. I think it is fair to say that we are getting there. We were in contention for quite some time and people also wrote us off because we lost one or two games.

“But I think we didn’t have such a bad season. All in all, it was a fair season. Last campaign we finished in eighth place and played in the Caf Champions League final. We are in a drought and we need to start stepping up and win trophies.”

The arrival of centre-back Zitha Kwinika from Stellenbosch might also spell the end of Cardoso's tenure at Chiefs.

Zwane has already been seen as preferring younger players as he seeks to build a new project at Amakhosi.