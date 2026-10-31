Kaizer Chiefs captain speaks on how Fernando Da Cruz handles results pressure - 'Noise is noise, there’s not really much you can do about it'

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The Amakhosi goalkeeper has offered a staunch defence of his head coach, insisting that the Frenchman has successfully shielded the squad from external negativity. Despite a series of inconsistent results, the captain believes the team is making significant tactical strides under the new regime.

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Amakhosi skipper addresses external criticism

The pressure cooker environment at Naturena has intensified recently following Kaizer Chiefs' early exits from both the MTN8 and the CAF Confederation Cup. While the club maintains a respectable fifth-place position in the Betway Premiership and remains undefeated in league play, the scrutiny regarding Fernando Da Cruz’s tactical approach and team selection has become a major talking point among the frustrated fan base.

“I think noise is noise, there’s not really much you can do about it because if people want to speak, they’ll speak,” Petersen told iDiski Times. “You know, everyone’s entitled to their opinion and what they believe and I think the noise comes also from people want results. You know when you are at a team like Kaizer Chiefs, results are important.”

Building a new tactical identity

“But I think also the important thing is the journey. And people actually, if you look into where we are and obviously the type of football we are trying to play, there’s been a lot of improvement,” the captain continued. “I think the only thing that’s been lacking, and I said it earlier, is obviously converting our chances, because if you look in the games where we obviously felt like we dropped points, with those draws, and if we actually converted chances we created, we would have been speaking a different story.”

The veteran shot-stopper urged his teammates to remain disciplined and avoid being distracted by the narrative surrounding the club's results. He believes the "phenomenal" game model introduced this season will eventually yield the desired results if the players continue to execute the plan with confidence and ignore the external chatter that inevitably follows every dropped point.

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Da Cruz praised for shielding players

Perhaps the most significant aspect of Petersen's testimony was his praise for how the technical team has absorbed the pressure. The captain highlighted the professional manner in which Da Cruz has managed the squad dynamics, ensuring that the heavy weight of expectation at one of Africa's biggest clubs does not negatively impact the players' daily working environment.

“So I think for us, it’s important to know that the noise is there. But it’s important for us also to focus on what we are doing and not being blinded about what’s going on around. Like I’ve been saying, obviously the game model the coach has set in front of us it’s a phenomenal game model, and I think the guys have adapted to it very well. And also for me personally, he’s a very good coach. You know, he handles the team very well, and the team dynamics,” Petersen explained.

The Amakhosi skipper concluded by acknowledging the unique challenges of the job: “It’s not easy at a team like Kaizer Chiefs because the demand is always there. But I think credit to him and his technical team they’ve been handling the pressure very well and not transferring that pressure to us as players but taking accountability and taking it on the chin and making sure that the environment is good for all of us to work and prosper. So noise is noise.”