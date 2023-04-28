Kaizer Chiefs captain Khune set to return to action in Soweto Derby clash

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune looks set to make his return to competitive action in next week's Soweto Derby encounter.

Petersen will be missing against Swallows

Khune hasn't played since January

Amakhosi will be eyeing a win over Amaswaiswai

WHAT HAPPENED?: The accomplished shot-stopper is currently serving as Chiefs' second-choice goalkeeper behind Brandon Petersen.

However, Khune should start between the sticks when the Glamour Boys take on their Soweto rivals Swallows FC on Monday with Petersen suspended.

Petersen picked up his fourth yellow card of the campaign during Thursday's league encounter against Chippa United and he will now serve a one-match suspension.

BOOKING:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Khune, who was recently lauded as a key member of the Chiefs squad by coach Arthur Zwane, has been playing second fiddle to Petersen since January this year.

The man nicknamed Itu was dropped as the Soweto giants' number one after the team's loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on January 21 - a third successive defeat for Amakhosi.

Itu has made nine appearances in the league for Naturena-based giants in the current campaign and kept just two clean sheets in the process.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi will play host to Swallows at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Chiefs will be looking complete a double over Swallows having claimed a 2-1 win against Amaswaiswai in the first-round league last October.