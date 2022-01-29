Kaizer Chiefs captain Khune reveals how he plans to spend Compact Cup prize money

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has divulged how he plans to spend his share of the prize money after the Warriors won the DStv Compact Cup.



The accomplished goalkeeper helped the Warriors edge out Coastal United 2-1 in the final which was played at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon and they scooped a cool R1 million prize money.



Khune produced excellent saves to deny Mpho Makola and Thabo Nodada as the Ventersdorp-born star kept Coastal at bay during the encounter.



The former Bafana Bafana international was pleased to have played a role in ensuring that the trophy stayed in Johannesburg, Gauteng.



"It has been a great experience and we have a great team, a mixture of youngsters who are DDC [DStv Diski Challenge] players, and of course seniors," Khune told SuperSport TV.



"We have to give everyone credit for having played their roles in making sure that this cup stays in Gauteng.



"The money is for my kids. I am going to split it into two and invest it for them. The trophy stays in Jozi (Johannesburg)."



The Compact Cup has given Khune a chance to show that he remains a top-quality goalkeeper having also impressed in the semi-final clash against Amabutho last weekend.



Nicknamed Itu, Khune has lost his place in Chiefs' starting line-up this season with Nigeria international Daniel Akpeyi having taken over as the club's first-choice keeper.



Khune's only appearance in the current term came against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 encounter in August 2021.



Chiefs are scheduled to face Cape Town City on February 15 as the PSL resumes after a mid-season break.