Kaizer Chiefs captain Khune: What does the future hold for the out of favour Amakhosi keeper

The four-time PSL Goalkeeper of the Season may have a decision to make this winter after enduring a disappointing campaign

Kaizer Chiefs veteran Itumeleng Khune is at crossroads in his illustrious career following his 18th season as a professional footballer.





The experienced goalkeeper failed to make a single appearance in the PSL during the 2021-22 campaign which saw Amakhosi again change coaches.





Having failed to make a single league appearance under Stuart Baxter, Khune would have been hoping to get a new lease of life when his former Chiefs teammate Zwane took charge of the team as an interim coach.





However, the man nicknamed Itu remained in the wilderness as he couldn't make the matchday squads despite being the club captain and one of the most naturally gifted players in the team.

Itu, who has achieved legendary status at the Naturena-based giants, served as the fourth-choice keeper behind Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen and Daniel Akpeyi, who recently left the club.





With another season left on his current contract with Chiefs, Khune, who has struggled with injuries in the last few years, has to make a decision regarding his future.





Newly appointed permanent Amakhosi coach Zwane is expected to keep his faith in Bvuma as his first keeper next season with Petersen serving as a backup keeper.





This means Khune will have to decide whether to continue being a fringe player or move to a club where he can play regularly and revive his career.

.@KaizerChiefs captain Itumeleng Khune and the club's academy goalkeeper coach Rory Minnar at a FIFA/SAFA goalkeeper coaching course at the SAFA Technical Centre. pic.twitter.com/fRY0kUiaB8 — Austin Ditlhobolo (@A_B_Ditlhobolo) June 7, 2022





However, on Monday, Itu gave a hint of where his future may be as he joined goalkeeper coaches attending a Fifa/Safa goalkeeper coaching course at the Safa Technical Centre run by an experienced Fifa instructor Alejandro Heredia.





The Ventersdorp-born shot-stopper could be preparing for life as a retired footballer having fallen out of favour at the Soweto giants.





With the Chiefs goalkeeping coach position currently vacant following Lee Baxter's recent departure, Khune might become a candidate for the job as nears his 35th birthday on June 20.





The former Bafana Bafana captain has remained loyal to Amakhosi since he turned professional in 2004 and he could be rewarded with such a position in the club if he decides to hang up his boots soon.





Whatever the decision Itu makes regarding his future this winter, he will go down as one of the greatest keepers in the history of South African football.