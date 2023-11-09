Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune reluctant to name and shame players who have let down Amakhosi as Soweto Derby looms

Itumeleng Khune has a list of Kazier Chiefs players who have been disappointing so far this season, but prefers to keep it close to his chest.

WHAT HAPPENED: Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has urged senior players like Sifiso Hlanti and Keagan Dolly to hold the hands of the least experienced players such as Mduduzi Shabalala and other players who will be making their debut in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates this weekend.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Every Derby is different because there are new players who need to settle down because they have never played in this match before.

"It is a matter of senior players in the squad who can help them settle down in the early minutes of the game so that we can get positive results in the game because we want to claim the bragging rights going into the festive season," Khune said in a Derby presser on SuperSport TV.

AND WHAT MORE: "We have to make sure that we come prepared for the game and we give our all because every Derby that we play feels like a cup final and it is a must win. The fans demand a lot from us and we know what we have to do when we get to the field, which is to get the three points and get the bragging rights," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the Derby is the talk of the town and a lot is expected from both sides given their midweek wins, Khune admitted he knew which of his teammates who had let themselves down during a poor run of results that led to the sacking of Molefi Ntseki.

However, his experience and leadership does not allow him to name the culprits. Amakhosi have now won just four of their 11 games in the league - a poor return from the highly rated Glamour Boys.

"It has not been a great start, not what we wanted but hopefully the win against Spurs will turn things around for us and we are looking forward to winning more games," said Khune.

"We did not start too bad though because we played the Chiefs way and it is unfortunate that the results were not coming. I would not point out players because we are a team and we win and lose as a team. But we have let ourselves down in some of the games," he added.

WHAT'S NEXT: Johnson has a big decision to make as he has to choose who mans the goals between Khune and Brandon Petersen.

The latter was spared in the victory over the Urban Warriors, with all guesses suggesting he was rested for the Derby.

However, Khune brings in a wealth of experience as he has featured 27 times in the Soweto bragging rights contest.