Kaizer Chiefs can't pin their hopes on Sekgota

According to reports, the 24-year-old attacking midfield has already signed for the Soweto outfit and will be joining them soon for pre-season

Talk has been growing louder recently about the prospect of Swallows FC winger Kgaogelo Sekgota playing for Kaizer Chiefs next season.

To give credit to Sekgota, he enjoyed an excellent campaign for the Birds and was one of the reasons the PSL returnees enjoyed such a fine season. In 26 league and cup appearances, he netted three goals and added two assists.

Different ball game at Chiefs

Those are decent enough stats, and combined with his all-round play, Sekgota did have a very good season.

But, and it's a big 'but', that was achieved at a club where expectations had been much lower than at Chiefs.

That's no disrespect to Swallows. But it must be remembered that the Birds had just bounced back into the PSL after five years in the wilderness and their main objective would have been survival.

Compared to the Glamour Boys, there is little spotlight at Swallows.

And the former Bidvest Wits player certainly would not be the last player to arrive at Naturena with high hopes, only to find the weight of the Amakhosi badge hard to deal with.

Personality is a key factor, and as one of Sekgota's former team-mates at Vitoria Setubal in Portugal, Zequinha recently revealed in an interview with KickOff , Sekgota "is a good kid who is a little bit shy which is why he doesn’t just get excited off the field."



That the Swallows man is disciplined is good. But that he is introverted could make the transition to Chiefs harder.

Zequinha also thinks that Sekgota needs to improve in front of goal.

"I just feel he needs to score more goals which means the team needs to be a bit more direct in the way it plays for him to get into scoring positions a lot more."

The point is, Sekgota is still developing and finding his feet as a professional player. It's not to say Chiefs should not sign him.

But it may be a mistake for the Soweto side to bring him in as a high-profile signing expected to help transform the club's flagging (domestic) fortunes right from the outset.

He may need time to settle in at Naturena.

Really who Chiefs should be looking to as a marquee signing is someone like Bongani Zungu, a proven star in the PSL and at international level for Bafana Bafana.

It seems likely that Zungu may stay at Amiens in France, but if Amakhosi could pry him away, he would be just the kind of player they need to make a statement of real intent.