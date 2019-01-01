Kaizer Chiefs can’t deny or confirm interest in Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare

Goal spoke to Chiefs and Wits club officials regarding the hard-working midfield maestro

have been heavily linked with central midfielder Thabang Monare.

Amakhosi are reportedly keen to sign the former Jomo Cosmos player ahead of the 2019/20 campaign which is set to start in August.

Wits' chief executive offer Jose Ferreira made it clear that their players are not on sale when contacted for a comment on the rumours.

“On Monare, you can ask Chiefs. From our side, we don’t have players that are for sale,” Ferreira told Goal.

Chiefs corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa explained that they cannot comment on the reports.

“Announcements, signings and new arrival of players whether it’s off-season or mid-season, these will be mentioned immediately when they happen,” Maphosa told Goal.

“We will not reveal our plans or respond to news reports regarding our interests. That is a behind the scenes matter,” he added.

Although Monare told Goal last month that he is unaware of the reports and he said he remains contracted to the Braamfontein-based outfit.

“It’s (our interest on players) a matter of negotiations between the clubs, the players and once that happens. An agreement is reached and a move is imminent, then you and your readers will be the first to know - as things stand, we are hard at work preparing for the next season,” said the manager.

Moreover, Goal can confirm that former Wits forward Mogakolodi Ngele has signed with a club after leaving .

On the other hand, Ferreira confirmed that midfielder Daylon Claasen has left the 2016/17 PSL champions.

"We have not signed Ngele. No, Claasen is not staying with us. His contract expired at the end of the season and he has left us,” concluded Ferreira.

Wits were linked with Ngele last year following the player's loan spell with the club.