Kaizer Chiefs can't beat Highlands Park three times - former Orlando Pirates coach Da Gama

The experienced mentor is keen to mastermind Amakhosi's downfall without one of his key players

coach Owen Da Gama says his side cannot lose three times against 'vulnerable' in one season.

The Lions of the North are scheduled to host the Soweto giants in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams have met twice in the this season with Chiefs recording a 3-2 victory away, before completing a double by winning 3-0 at home.

“I can’t see us losing three times. It could be third time lucky you will never know. But we will surely give it our best shot," Da Gama said on Far Post.

“There is no doubt there is a lot of pressure on Chiefs. I mean they are a big team; they are vulnerable, and we got a score to settle there is no doubt about that.

“We are going to fight for our lives, it is a game that we have to prove we can do it against a team of Chiefs’ calibre.

“Our focus is on Highlands Park where they are, it should not deter us on what we want to achieve."

Highlands Park will be without their key midfielder Mothobi Mvala, who is suspended after collecting his fourth yellow card of the season during the 2-2 against in a PSL clash on Wednesday.

The Bafana Bafana international was on the score sheet against the Clever Boys and former coach Da Gama has admitted his absence will be a big blow.

“Big loss but you know everything happens for a reason. If it’s not meant to be then it’s not meant to be, somebody has to play and maybe give him time to rest as well," he added.

“But it is a big loss for us. This happens to the best of teams so we will try to patch up and move on.”