Kaizer Chiefs can’t afford to bench a ‘talented’ player like Zuma – Dladla

The Amakhosi attacker’s former coach urges Middendorp to use the creative midfielder on a regular basis

Former Real Kings coach Simo Dladla has urged to use midfielder Dumisani Zuma regularly, saying the Premier Soccer League ( ) giants cannot afford to bench such a talented player.

Dladla is the one who unearthed the Amakhosi attacker before joining Bloemfontein under coach Ernst Middendorp in 2014, stating he knew the former Siwelele player was going to become one of the best players in the South African top-flight.

Moreover, the experienced manager has also reminisced on how he used to encourage the 24-year-old to take on defenders, saying they recently had a chat about the beautiful memories they had at Kings.

“I wish Kaizer Chiefs can use him on a regular basis because he is such a gifted player that can penetrate and break down any defence at any given moment,” Dladla told Isolezwe.

“You cannot bench a player like Zuma unless he is injured.”

Speaking about his relationship with the Pietermaritzburg-born playmaker, the Richards Bay mentor reveals what ‘Msholozi’ told him.

“We recently had a chat in the past few days because the games are suspended due to the coronavirus,” he added.

“He was laughing at me, saying he misses how I used to push him, encourage him to enjoy himself in the park. At the end of the 2013 season, it became clear that Zuma deserved to play at the highest level.

“Obinna Okafor arrived as he was part of our staff. He was impressed with Zuma. He is the one that communicated with Ernst Middendorp at Celtic - that is how Zuma left us.

“We were all happy for him and he left with our blessings to join Celtic where he played well as he is now playing for Chiefs.”

Despite making an impact whenever he is given an opportunity, the creative attacker has been used sparingly by the German manager.

Meanwhile, Zuma has featured in 23 matches in all competitions for the PSL log leaders whilst finding the back of the net on three occasions as well as providing as many assists so far.