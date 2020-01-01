Kaizer Chiefs can't afford successive losses - Seale

The ex-Amakhosi defender has backed his former club to bounce back from their weekend loss

As celebrate 50 years in existence on Tuesday, Rudolph Seale hopes the Soweto giants will bounce back to winning ways when they face on Wednesday night at FNB Stadium.

Coach Ernst Middendorp will look to bag a win to reignite their Premier Soccer League ( ) title ambitions after losing 2-1 to SuperSport United on Saturday, and Seale demands an immediate response from his former club.

“I hope we don’t spoil the party against Highlands Park. I know teams that are coached by Owen [Da Gama], they are hard running,” Seale told Goal.

“We really need to avoid a loss, it’s our home game and because there are the title race and ambitions, we need to step up. It’s unlike Kaizer Chiefs to lose two games in a row, we can’t drop points.”

Speaking about coach Owen Da Gama’s men, who have quality and experienced players such as former Chiefs creative midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane among their ranks, the 53-year-old expects a tough clash.

“Owen is a hard worker and he will not be an easy opponent. I have worked with him and his teams, I know what he is capable of. Highlands is one of the teams that will give us a hard time,” he added.

"I expect a very good game of football. I think it will be a good game because we are celebrating 50 years, I hope the boys will rise to the occasion and avoid another loss.”

A look at the first-round clash, the PSL log leaders managed to walk away with a 3-2 win over the Lions of the North at Makhulong Stadium.

With Amakhosi having lost only two games out of 15 matches, they will look to stretch their lead to the likes of , , and Matsantsantsa.

However, Middendorp will be without key players such as Samir Nurkovic, who is suspended, whilst Khama Billiat is out with hamstring injury, and the German will pin his hopes on Leonardo Castro to lead his attack.

In addition, the Naturena-based club has also unveiled a new shirt to mark the half-a-century celebrations and could be worn by the team on Wednesday night.